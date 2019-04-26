Armada Hoffler exercises option for stake in Baltimore high-rise

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) acquires a controlling interest in a 17-story luxury high-rise apartment building in the Harbor Point area of the Baltimore waterfront.

The company was an initial investor in 1405 Point through its mezzanine loan to Beatty Development Group and acquired a 79% stake in the building in exchange for its mezzanine loan investment and the assumption of existing bank debt.

Armada holds an option to acquire the remaining ownership in 1405 Point.

