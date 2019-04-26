MiRagen up 19% premarket in encouraging cobomarsen data

Thinly traded nano cap miRagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) perks up 19% premarket, albeit on light volume, on the heels of new interim data from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating cobomarsen in adult patients with T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATLL). The results were presented at the International Congress HTLV in Lima, Peru.

Five participants with an aggressive subtype of ATLL have been treated with cobomarsen for up to 16 months. Four of the five remained stable up to the 16-month period and continue on study. Published data suggest that these patients usually die within 4 - 10 months of their diagnoses.

Cabomarsen has shown a favorable safety profile thus far.

The company is currently assessing the microRNA-155 inhibitor in three blood cancer indications: ATLL, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.