Chevron beats on earnings, misses on revenue amid weak refining ops

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) +0.4% pre-market after reporting mixed Q1 results, with earnings topping Wall Street estimates but revenues sliding 7% Y/Y to a weaker than expected $35.2B, hurt by lower crude oil prices and weaker downstream and chemicals margins.

CVX says Q1 cash flow from operations totaled $5.1B vs. $5B in the year-ago quarter; excluding working capital effects, cash flow from operations was $6.3B, compared with $7.1B a year ago.

Q1 production totaled 3.04M boe/day, up 7% Y/Y, primarily in the Permian Basin and at Wheatstone in Australia.

Q1 upstream earnings fell 6.8% Y/Y to $3.12B, while downstream earnings plunged 65% to $252M.

Capex during the quarter totaled $4.7B, compared with $4.4B in the year-ago period.