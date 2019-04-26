LendingTree +5.8% after forecast boost

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) jumps 5.8% in premarket trading after boosting its 2019 guidance for revenue, variable marketing margin, and adjusted EBITDA.

Now sees 2019 revenue of $1.06B-$1.09B, up from prior view of $1.01B-$1.05B; consensus estimate of $1.03B.

Boosts 2019 adjusted EBITDA forecast to $210M-$220M from prior range of $205M-$215M.

Sees year variable marketing margin of $400M-$415M vs. prior range of $385M-$400M.

Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.10 compares with $1.10 in the year-ago quarter and $1.22 in Q4 2018.

Q1 total revenue of $262.4M beats the average analyst estimate of $239.7M and rises 45% Y/Y, up 29% Q/Q.

