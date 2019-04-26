Tech | On the Move

Zayo +3% after canceling Citi conference

|About: Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (ZAYO)|By:, SA News Editor

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) is up 3% premarket after canceling from the Citi Data Points Conference on May 10.

Conference schedules are driving a bit of the action around Zayo as reports continue to buzz about a potential or likely buyout by private equity. Yesterday, the stock was down after Zayo set some meetings at the NAREIT conference, Wells Fargo said in a note that suggested the scheduling wasn't necessarily negative for strategic talks.

Citi's Michael Rollins says the conference created a schedule conflict with the company reporting earnings after the close the day before.

