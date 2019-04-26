Slack reveals $401M rev, $139M loss before listing

Slack (SLACK) files its S-1 for a direct listing on the NYSE under the "SK" ticker.

The listing has two classes of stock with Class B shares equal to 10 votes and convertible at any time to one Class A share, which have one vote.

Slack claims 10M+ DAUs worldwide with 600K organizations in 150 countries as of January 31. Paid customers total more than 88K.

Rrevenue was $105.2M, $220.5M, and $400.6M in fiscal years 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively, representing annual growth of 110% and 82%. Net losses were $146.9M, $140.1M, and $138.9M for those periods.

International revenue represented 34%, 34%, and 36% of total revenue in fiscal years 2017, 2018, and 2019, respectively.

Main competitor is Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) but Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) products could also count.