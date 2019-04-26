Sell-siders rush to upgrade eHealth after bullish Q1 despite cash flow question

Analysts at sell-side shops are waving their pom-poms after eHealth (EHTH +16.2% ) posted better-than-expected Q1 results after the close yesterday.

RBC's Frank Morgan (Outperform) has raised his price target to $89 (43% upside) from $83 citing the guidance raise on revenue and earnings.

Jefferies' David Styblo (NYSEARCA:HOLD) has boosted his target to $71 from $59 citing strong Medicare momentum and membership growth.

Cantor's Steven Halper (Overweight/$73) offers a more sober view, citing encouraging enrollment growth but countering that "uncertainty exists."

Of note in the company's press release (unless it was worded incorrectly) was its cash flow ops guidance, forecasting a higher level of consumption for the year ($20M - 25M from $17M - 20M) despite generating $12.7M in Q1 and increasing its earnings guidance and revenue growth.