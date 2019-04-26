Activists bark at Bed Bath & Beyond again

Legion Partners, Macellum Advisors and Ancora Advisors are out with a new letter highlighting ways of "modernizing Bed Bath & Beyond's (BBBY -1.6% ) retail practices and delivering EPS growth to $5.00 per share.

Front and center in the group's wish list is replacing the CEO and fixing the merchandise over-assortment problem through a detailed SKU rationalization process. Naturally, implementing cost cutting measures is also part of the mix.

Shares of BBBY are down 9% over the last 52 weeks.

