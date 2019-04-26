Consolidated -5.3% as analysts process eliminated dividend

After a 34% plunge yesterday on eliminating its dividend, Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was up 3.8% in premarket action just before the opening bell, and has come out down 5.3% after a pair of sell-side moves in opposite directions.

Wells Fargo is the bull here, upgrading to Outperform with a price target of $8. That target implies 37% upside from yesterday's close.

On the other side of the trade is Guggenheim, downgrading the shares to Sell on further downside from the dividend cut and deteriorating fundamentals. The firm has a $4 price target, implying 32% downside from yesterday's close.

Taking a more middle-of-the-road stance is Raymond James, cutting to Market Perform.