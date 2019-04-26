Morgan Stanley enters $150M settlement with California

The settlement with California's Attorney General resolves claims that Morgan Stanley (MS +0.1% ) concealed the high risk of mortgage-backed securities sold to two big public pension funds from 2003 to 2007.

Morgan Stanley's actions resulted in millions of dollars of losses to the California Public Employees' Retirement System and the California State Teachers Retirement System, California state Attorney General Xavier Becerra said.

Of the settlement payment, CalPERS will recover $122M in damages and CalSTRS will recover $8M. The remaining $20M will go to the Attorney General's office to cover costs of the investigation and lawsuit and to help with future investigations and prosecutions of false claims in the state.