American Airlines updates on Max impact

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is down 1.51% after the airline company lowers guidance due in part to the Boeing Max grounding and higher fuel costs.

"Although these aircraft represent a small portion of the company’s total fleet, its financial impact is disproportionate as most of the revenue from the cancellations is lost while the vast majority of the costs remain in place,' noted CFO Derek Kerr on the Max situation.

The company expects FY19 EPS of $4.00 to $6.00 vs. $5.50 to $7.00 prior and $5.65 consensus. Unit revenue is expected to rise 1% to 3% for the full year in an acceleration from the 0.5% pace in Q1.

