Stocks tick lower despite sterling GDP report

Stocks turn slightly lower at the open, as this morning's strong Q1 GDP reading fails to lift the market; Dow and S&P both -0.1% , Nasdaq -0.5% .

The data reinforced the market's Goldilocks view of a U.S. economy with solid growth and little inflation pressure; real GDP rose at a stronger than forecast annual rate of 3.2%, while the GDP price deflator rose just 0.9% after adding 1.7% in Q4 2018.

European markets are mixed, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC both +0.2% but U.K.'s FTSE -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite -1.2% .

In U.S. earnings news, Amazon ( +0.2% ) and Ford ( +8.2% ) move higher following positive results, while Intel ( -9.4% ), Exxon Mobil ( -2.2% ) and American Airlines ( -2.3% ) are lower after disappointing results/guidance.

The S&P 500 energy ( -1.2% ) and information technology ( -1.1% ) sectors are the early laggards, while utilities ( +0.8% ) and consumer staples ( +0.3% ) outperform the broader market.

The GDP data has sparked some buying in U.S. Treasurys, driving the two-year and 10-year yield down 3 bps each to 2.28% and 2.50%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index -0.2% .