Stocks tick lower despite sterling GDP report

Stocks turn slightly lower at the open, as this morning's strong Q1 GDP reading fails to lift the market; Dow and S&P both -0.1%, Nasdaq -0.5%.
The data reinforced the market's Goldilocks view of a U.S. economy with solid growth and little inflation pressure; real GDP rose at a stronger than forecast annual rate of 3.2%, while the GDP price deflator rose just 0.9% after adding 1.7% in Q4 2018.
European markets are mixed, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC both +0.2% but U.K.'s FTSE -0.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite -1.2%.
In U.S. earnings news, Amazon (+0.2%) and Ford (+8.2%) move higher following positive results, while Intel (-9.4%), Exxon Mobil (-2.2%) and American Airlines (-2.3%) are lower after disappointing results/guidance.
The S&P 500 energy (-1.2%) and information technology (-1.1%) sectors are the early laggards, while utilities (+0.8%) and consumer staples (+0.3%) outperform the broader market.
The GDP data has sparked some buying in U.S. Treasurys, driving the two-year and 10-year yield down 3 bps each to 2.28% and 2.50%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index -0.2%.
U.S. WTI crude oil -1.8% at $64.03/bbl, continuing to ease off recent YTD highs.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox