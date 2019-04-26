Retail sector rattled by Amazon shipping move

Amazon's potential shift to one-day shipping for Prime members isn't going unnoticed in the retail sector.

Target (NYSE:TGT) is down 6.17% , while Walmart (WMT -2% ), Dollar General (DG -1.9% ), Nordstrom (JWN -0.9% ), Macy's (M -0.5% ), Dollar Tree (DLTR -1.2% ) and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI -0.7% ) are also lower.

GlobalData Retail's Neil Saunders says the entire retail sector could feel pressure on shipping costs if one-day Prime shipping in the U.S. becomes a reality.

Previously: Amazon's core Prime getting one-day shipping - earnings call (April 25)

