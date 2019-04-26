Retail sector rattled by Amazon shipping move

Amazon's potential shift to one-day shipping for Prime members isn't going unnoticed in the retail sector.
Target (NYSE:TGT) is down 6.17%, while Walmart (WMT -2%), Dollar General (DG -1.9%), Nordstrom (JWN -0.9%), Macy's (M -0.5%), Dollar Tree (DLTR -1.2%) and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI -0.7%) are also lower.
GlobalData Retail's Neil Saunders says the entire retail sector could feel pressure on shipping costs if one-day Prime shipping in the U.S. becomes a reality.
Previously: Amazon's core Prime getting one-day shipping - earnings call (April 25)
ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, FDIS, FXD, EMTY, RCD, PMR, FTXD, JHMC
