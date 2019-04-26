Sell-side shakes off Intel print, looks to H2

SunTrust raises its Intel (INTC -9.4% ) target from $53 to $56 and maintains a Hold rating after the earnings print that lowered the FY19 outlook.

The firm notes that Q2 guidance was far worse than expected on DCG and CCG trends, but the revised FY19 guide is only modestly lower and suggests an H2 improvement.

SunTrust thinks the DCG result is problematic for Nvidia (NVDA -6.9% ), which gets 30% of its revenue from the data center.

Credit Suisse maintains an Outperform rating and $58 target saying that while Q1 and Q2 were worse than expected, but the thesis is still supported as data will drive accelerating compute TAM for all players with Intel remaining well positioned.

Concerns on 10nm yield/costs and positioning compared to AMD (AMD -1.6% ) will continue to weigh on INTC's multiple until H2 estimates are met or exceeded, says the firm.

Jefferies chimes in that its field checks indicate AMD share gains will ramp in Q3 and sees Intel's issues as largely company-specific rather than an industry problem.

