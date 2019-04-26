IMAX looks past Q1 to talk tentpoles

Investors bid down IMAX (IMAX -1% ) after taking in the company's Q1 earnings report.

While IMAX's revenue slipped from Q1 and came in below the consensus mark, the outlook for the full-year global box office was lifted to a low double-digit growth projection. Management notes the strong early performance of Avengers: Endgame and the backlog of upcoming tentpoles.

IMAX says its theater network consisted of 1,514 systems at the end of the quarter, of which 1,420 were in commercial multiplexes.

Even with today's share price decline. IMAX is up over 30% YTD.

Previously: IMAX beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (April 26)