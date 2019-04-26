Forum Energy Technologies +11% on sharp Q1 earnings beat

Forum Energy Technologies (FET +11.4% ) reports Q1 sales of $272M, +9% Y/Y, driven by growth across all segments.

Drilling & Downhole segment revenue of $86M, +12% Y/Y but down 3% sequentially due to a lower rig count in North America.

Completions segment revenue is $95M, down sequentially due to international offshore coiled line pipe project delivery, partially offset by lower sales of hydraulic fracturing equipment for new fleets.

Production segment revenue of $92M is up sequentially, on higher sales of upstream and midstream valves in North America.

Gross margin declines ~110bps to 25.8% Adjusted EBITDA margin improves ~40bps to 8%; reports operating income of $4.3M as compared to loss of $6.7M last year.

Consolidated new orders is $242, resulting in a book to bill ratio of 89%

The company ends the quarter with ~$224M of total liquidity and expects to use the free cash flow to reduce debt.

Cash flow from operations of $18M and free cash flow of $14M

