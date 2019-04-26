BTIG maps out Mr. Cooper cash generation potential

BTIG analyst Giuliano Bologna sees potential for Mr. Cooper Group (COOP +0.2% ) to generate cash flow of $157.4M in FY2020 and $178.9M in FY2021.

Assumes the company can stabilize Assurant and maintains a stable owned MSR balance.

Bologna calls the Pacific Union acquisition underappreciated, saying the platform adds ~$10B of correspondent originations, complementing the $21.2B of funded volume Mr. Cooper originated in FY2019.

Estimates COOP would only need to acquire ~$14B of MSRs per year to maintain current owned MSR balance.