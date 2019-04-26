BTIG maps out Mr. Cooper cash generation potential

BTIG analyst Giuliano Bologna sees potential for Mr. Cooper Group (COOP +0.2%) to generate cash flow of $157.4M in FY2020 and $178.9M in FY2021.
Assumes the company can stabilize Assurant and maintains a stable owned MSR balance.
Bologna calls the Pacific Union acquisition underappreciated, saying the platform adds ~$10B of correspondent originations, complementing the $21.2B of funded volume Mr. Cooper originated in FY2019.
Estimates COOP would only need to acquire ~$14B of MSRs per year to maintain current owned MSR balance.
Recommends investors focus on cash flow potential of the platform with current MSR assets and businesses rather than including material bulk MSR acquisitions.
Assurant business currently operates at a negative margin and COOP sees achieving profitability by end of FY19; COOP plans to board an additional $80M-$100M of internal field service orders.
Bologna rates COOP at buy with $21.00 price target.
