SPS Commerce +8% post Q1 results

SPS Commerce (SPSC +8% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 13.3% Y/Y to $66.93M.

Overall Q1 margin: Gross increased 161 bps to 68.2%; operating increased 378 bps to 11.1% & Adj. EBITDA increased 622 bps to 24.7%.

Q2 2019 Guidance: Revenue of $67.7-68.2M; EPS $0.33-0.35 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of ~18M; Adj. EPS $0.51-0.53; Adj. EBITDA of $15.8-16.3M; SBC ~$3.3M; depreciation ~$2.8M and amortization ~$1.3M.

2019 Guidance: Revenue of $275-276.5M; EPS $1.39-1.45 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of ~18M; Adj. EPS $2.16-2.22; Adj. EBITDA of $65-66.5M; SBC ~$15.5M; depreciation ~$11.3M and amortization ~$5.2M

Previously: SPS Commerce beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (Apr. 25 2019).