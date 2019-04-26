Goldman plans to open stock brokerage in Mexico

Goldman Sachs Group (GS +0.1% ) is heading south of the U.S. border to boost its presence in Latin America's second-largest economy, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move into Mexico will allow Goldman to buy and sell stocks locally on behalf of clients; it will be months, though, before the new operation is up and running, they said.

The company already has a license to execute fixed-income trades in Mexico. A full stock brokerage in Mexico could bolster its efforts to handle more IPOs and give it the ability to provide more liquidity following the IPOs.