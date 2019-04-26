Daimler battles through challenges

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) trades higher after maintaining its revenue and profit outlook for the full year, despite a difficult Q1 that saw auto profits fall 37% Y/Y. The truck business was also impacted negatively by higher raw material costs and supply chain issues.

"We had a comparatively weak start to the year and face numerous challenges along the entire value chain in all our automotive divisions. This had a negative impact on unit sales and earnings," summed up Daimler CFO Bodo Uebber on the quarter.