Agnico Eagle beats on top and bottom lines

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM +3.2% ) reports a decline in Q1 earnings that nevertheless easily beat expectations as well as an 8% Y/Y decline in revenue that also topped estimates.

AEM says Q1 gold production edged 2% higher Y/Y to 398.2K oz., including pre-commercial production of 17.6K oz. at its Meliadine project, at an all-in sustaining cost of $836/oz. vs. year-ago AISC of $889/oz.

Without Meliadine, production and sales fell from the year-ago period primarily due to expected reduced throughput levels at the Meadowbank mine, which transitions to the Amaruq satellite deposit.

AEM maintains full-year production guidance of 1.75M oz. of gold, including a combined 100K oz. of pre-commercial output from the Meliadine and Amaruq projects, at all-in sustaining costs of $875-$925/oz.; the company expects 55% of forecast 2019 gold production will occur in H2.