Stealth Bio completes enrollment in late-stage elamipretide study

Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO -0.2% ) announces the full enrollment of 218 subjects in a Phase 3 clinical trial, MMPOWER-3, evaluating elamipretide in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM), a Fast Track and Orphan drug indication in the U.S.

Topline data should be available by year-end.

PMM, affecting an estimated 40K Americans, is an inherited disorder characterized by debilitating fatigue, muscle weakness and exercise intolerance. Mitochondria are organelles in cells that produce energy.

Elamipretide is an inner mitochondrial membrane-targeting peptide compound that improves mitochondrial function by binding to a phospholipid called cardiolipin.