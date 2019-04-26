Newpark Resources sinks as Q1 results fall short of Street forecasts.

Newpark Resources (NR -9% ) says that market softness and international contract transitions in Fluids Systems segment had a greater than anticipated impact on Q1 results

Fluids revenues was down 9% Y/Y; in North America, revenue decline 4% Q/Q to $116M on softer activity levels in the US onshore market and lack of the typical seasonal improvements in Canada; international Fluids revenues is down 21% sequentially, due to contract transitions in Algeria & Brazil, and project delays in Eastern Europe.

Mats and Integrated Services segment revenues were $51M, up marginally by ~2%.

Gross margin declines ~70bps to 17.3%, while higher Selling, general and administrative expenses resulted in operating margin decrease ~340bps to 2.7%; EBITDA margin is down ~235bps to 8.6%

After softer Q1, the company expects improvement through 2019 benefiting from better market conditions and completion of international contract transitions in Fluids

Additionally, Gulf of Mexico projects is now underway, and the company was awarded the fluids work for an additional deepwater drillship with Shell Oil; the work is expected to commence in Q2 and continue into early 2020.

