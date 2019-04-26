Economists see Fed keeping rates steady for 2019 - Bloomberg

Federal Reserve watchers don't agree with investors that the central bank will cut rates later this year, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Respondents to the poll taken April 23-25 see the target range for the benchmark federal funds rate staying at 2.25%-2.5% through 2020; only two of the 39 economists polled expect a rate cut in 2019.

Pricing in interest rate futures, though, show investors put a 60% probability to a rate cut before 2019 ends.

Note that the survey took place before the Commerce Department released stronger-than-expected Q1 real GDP growth of 3.2%. That may reduce investors' expectations for a rate cut this year.

Neither did the economists expect a rate hike this year, according to the survey.

Key to the Fed's decision-making will be what inflation, which has been running stubbornly below its 2% target, does in coming months, said Ryan Sweet, head of monetary policy research at Moody's Analytics.

Previously: Q1 GDP growth a speedy 3.2% (April 26)

