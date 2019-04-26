'Avengers' finale opens record assault with $60M Thursday

Avengers: Endgame is swinging for the fences, drawing an all-time record $60M in Thursday previews ahead of what should be an opening weekend for the ages.

The Disney (DIS +1.3% ) film -- the culmination of an 11-year, 22-film "Marvel Cinematic Universe" of connected movies -- drew $169M on opening in 25 material international markets, which included single-day records in China, Australia, Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand and Malaysia. It's drawn $305M on Wednesday and Thursday globally.

Fandango has reported that the film has become its all-time biggest pre-seller, topping Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Box Office Mojo notes. That return to the Star Wars universe, also made by Disney, had the previous Thursday record of $57M.

There now seem to be solid odds that the film will set domestic records for opening day (held by The Force Awakens with $119M) and opening weekend (held by immediate predecessor Avengers: Infinity War with $257.7M) -- along with a number of other smaller records. Can it set a new domestic milestone at $300M?

