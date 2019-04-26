Briggs & Stratton stumbles 13% on Q3 earnings miss; lowers FY19 guidance

Briggs & Stratton (BGG -13.2% ) reported Q3 net sales decreased of 4% Y/Y to $580.2M, driven by continued weather-related market softness in Australia and Europe, and impact to U.S. sales from the Sears bankruptcy.

Engines segment: Sales $336.24M (-12.5% Y/Y); adj. gross margin of 21.8% down by 360 bps , due to unfavorable sales mix, reduction in manufacturing volume as planned and inefficiencies; and adj. segment income as % of sales 8.3% down by 490 bps .

Product segment: Sales $271.21M (+10.6% Y/Y); adj. gross margin of 10.2% down by 360 bps ; and adj. segment income as % of sales -0.4% down 190 bps .

Q3 Gross margin declined by 485 bps to 16.7%; adj. gross margin declined by 450 bps to 17.4%; and operating margin declined by 544 bps to 3%.

Net Cash used in operating activities YTD was $104.89M, compared to $19.02M.

FY19 Guidance, lowered: Sales $1.86B to $1.91B (prior $1.90B to $1.96B); EPS $0.45 to $0.55 (prior $1.10 to $1.30); operating margin 2.6% to 2.8% (prior 4.5% to 4.8%); tax rate in range of 10% to 12%; Capex ~$65M.

FY20 Guidance: Net sales $1.98B to $2.03B; and EPS $1.20 to $1.40.

