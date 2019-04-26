Avengers could lift U.S. box office for weeks

Theater stocks are gaining as more buzz generates over Avengers:Endgame. While a gigantic opening weekend was already largely anticipated, the Marvel film's "A" Cinemascore and 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes are both indications that the superhero mashup will have some legs for a while.

Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) is up 3.1% , while AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) are both 1.4% higher .

Avengers arrives with the U.S box office down 17% YTD through April 24.

