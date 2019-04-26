Husky Energy Q1 net earnings jumps 32% on higher oil prices

Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) generates Q1 funds from operations of $959M, +7% Y/Y despite Alberta government quotas on oil production; free cash flow was $147M; Cash flow from operating activities was $545M.

Q1 oil prices jump from $40.87/Boe to $47.20/Boe; Canadian heavy crude prices surged to $42.53/bbl, +10% Y/Y.

Also, the company says its investment in a number of refineries and pipeline space boosted its margins per barrel.

Average quarterly production fell to 285,200 Boe/day from 300,400 Boe/day, primarily reflecting the impact of mandatory Alberta production quotas and limited production from the White Rose field.

Total Downstream throughput was 333,600 bbls/day down from 398,100 bbls/day in Q1 2018.

