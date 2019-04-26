Wall Street banks aim to transform bond-ordering system

A group of banks led by Bank of America (BAC +0.1% ), Citigroup(C +0.1% ), and JPMorgan Chase (JPM +0.1% ) have set up a company to develop an electronic system for investors to request allocations of new corporate debt, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The new system, called Project Mars, plans to modernize the process for buying new corporate bonds by streamlining communications in a market that currently relies on phone calls, instant messaging, and emails for billions of dollars of orders.

The group has asked big money managers including AllianceBernstein (AB -0.2% ), BlackRock (BLK -0.3% ), and Invesco (IVZ -2.6% ) to test the platform.