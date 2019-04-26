LyondellBasell highlights improving market demand after weak end-of-year

LyondellBasell (LYB -1.4% ) is lower after Q1 earnings meet expectations even while falling 33% Y/Y and revenues tumble 10% Y/Y to $8.8B; Q1 EBITDA of $1.43B rose 18% Q/Q but fell 25% Y/Y.

But LYB says market demand improved in Q1 as the industry recovered from an unusually slow Q4; sales volumes rose 14% for polypropylene globally, 9% for propylene oxide and derivatives, and 15% for polypropylene compounds in Europe.

LYB's oil refinery in Houston struggled in February as prices for heavy sour crude rose and gasoline markets softened, but the company says it is starting to see better discounts for heavy sour crude, which will lift gasoline margins.

Also, LYB says margins for olefins and polyolefins are picking up, particularly in the U.S. where sales volume is growing with strong seasonal demand.