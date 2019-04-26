AT&T meeting: Say on pay passes; independent chair proposal fails

In early results from AT&T's (T +1.8% ) annual meeting, the company notes CEO Randall Stephenson covered a few priorities in his comments, including executing on the Time Warner acquisition and company plans for video.

The company has an unmatched combination of services, Stephenson said, with more than 370M direct consumer relationships and key brands across entertainment, news and sports (HBO, CNN, TNT, TBS and Warner Bros.).

He expects video entertainment customers (on current and future platforms) to grow by millions over the next five years, aided by the launch of a major new on-demand streaming service built around WarnerMedia content for millions of subs.

In regular business, 12 nominees were re-elected as directors, with each receiving at least 95% approval, and Ernst & Young was appointed as auditor.

A "say on pay" advisory vote on executive compensation passed with 91% approval, and a shareholder proposal calling for an independent chairman lost with 59.5% votes against.