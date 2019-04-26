Civeo -3.7% post Q1 results

Civeo (CVEO -3.7% ) reports Q1 sales increase 6.9% Y/Y to $108.6M of which, Canada $66.8M, Australia $28.4M & US of $13.4M.

Segment adj. EBITDA margin: Total increased 479 bps to 14.6%, Canada increased 123 bps to 15.3%, Australia increased 260 bps to 34.9% and US was 20.9%.

Also, expanded our Sitka Lodge in British Columbia to 754 rooms during the quarter with 1,100 total rooms expected to be on site by June 2019.

The company had total liquidity of ~$66M, consisting of $58M available under its revolving credit facilities and $8M of cash on hand.

Total debt outstanding was $383.5M and invested $9.7M in capex.

Q2 Outlook: Revenues of $113-118M, with EBITDA of $21-23.5M

2019 Outlook: Revenues of $475-485M; with EBITDA of $95M-101M.

