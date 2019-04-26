Amazon in talks to join Sinclair's regional sports bid - New York Post

Amazon.com (AMZN +0.9% ) -- already a key part of the discussions around a multibillion-dollar sale of the New York sports network YES -- is in talks to join Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI +1.1% ), the New York Post reports, in what would be a leading bid to acquire the other 21 Fox regional sports networks.

The 22 RSNs are being sold by Disney (DIS +1.5% ) as a regulatory requirement for the Mouse House's game-changing acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox's media assets, though the price is now falling far short of Disney's hopes.

Sinclair is trying to win Amazon's backing as it preps a $9B all-cash bid for the non-YES sports nets, according to the report.

The company already has bridge financing but lenders are said to demand an additional $1B in equity, leading Sinclair to look for richer backers.

Major League Baseball also could become a minority partner, having given up its bid to be a leading presence in the auction.