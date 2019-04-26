Sherritt International sinks 14% on sharp Q1 miss

Thinly traded Sherritt International (OTCPK:SHERF -14.4% ) reports Q1 sales of $102.3M, +6% Y/Y due to higher nickel & cobalt sales volume, offset by a 70% decline in the cobalt realized price.

Average-realized price for nickel was $7.51/pound, down 4% Y/Y, and Cobalt price was $14.62/pound; fertilizer price experienced 17% growth to $418/ton.

Sherritt’s share of finished nickel production at the MOA JV increases 54% to 4,397 tonnes, while finished cobalt was 426 tonnes, up 27%.

Reports adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.2M, as compared to income of $35.5M.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $177.3M

