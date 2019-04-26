More on Comfort Systems Q1 results; shares down ~4%

Comfort Systems (FIX -4.9% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 15.8% Y/Y to $538.47M.

Q1 Gross margin improved by 66 bps to 19.8%; and operating margin improved by 106 bps to 5.2%.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 36.1% Y/Y to $38.48M; and margin improved by 107 bps 7.2%.

SG&A expenses were $78.91M (+12.7% Y/Y); as percentage of sales 14.7%, down by 41 bps.

Cash provided by operating activities was $991k, compared to $3.85M a year ago.

For the Quarter company reported negative Free cash flow of $7.5M, compared to negative $1.4M in 2018.

Backlog as of March 31, 2019 was $1.14B as compared to $1.08B a year ago.

