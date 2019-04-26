Imperial Oil cuts full-year capex as production curtailment weighs

Imperial Oil (IMO -2.9% ) slips after missing estimates for both Q1 earnings and revenues while also cutting its 2019 spending outlook.

IMO says it now plans to spend C$1.8B-C$1.9B this year, down from its previous guidance of C$2.3B-C$2.4B, in the wake of production cuts enforced by Alberta's provincial government and weak refining margins.

"Alberta's production curtailment order significantly affected financial performance, as improved upstream realizations were more than offset by reduced downstream margins," IMO CFO Rich Kruger said.

Q1 refinery throughput fell 6% Y/Y to 383K bbl/day from 408,000 bbl/day a year ago, while upstream production rose 5% to 388K boe/day from 370K boe/day in the year-ago quarter.

Cash flow generated from operating activities totaled C$1B vs. C$985M in the year-ago quarter, reflecting higher working capital effects and partially offset by lower earnings.