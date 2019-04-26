Interpublic Group of Companies +5.3% post Q1 results

Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG +5.3% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 13% Y/Y to $2B, with strong organic net revenue growth of 6.4%.

Adj. EBITA margin increased 268 bps to 5.17%.

Operating margin increased 31 bps to 2.5% .

Organic net increase of 5.7% in the U.S. and 7.7% internationally, attributable to a combination of net client wins and net higher spending from existing clients.

The company declared and paid a common stock cash dividend of $0.235/share, for a total of $90.6M.

Cash and equivalents totaled $630.5M with total debt of $3.94B.

“We remain on track to deliver on our targets of organic growth of 2% to 3% and 40-50 bps of improvement to our adj. EBITA margin for the full year." said Michael Roth, Interpublic's Chairman and CEO.

Previously: Interpublic Group of Companies beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (Apr. 26 2019)