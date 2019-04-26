Bitcoin takes fall after court issues order against Bitfinex

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) slumps in the day after New York Attorney General's office obtains a court order against iFinex, operator of the Bitfinex virtual asset trading platform, and Tether Ltd., issuer of the "tether" virtual currency, in connection with an alleged $850M coverup.

The AG's investigation found that the operators of the Bitfinex platform, who also control the tether currency, "have engaged in a cover-up to hide the apparent loss of $850 million dollars of co-mingled client and corporate funds,” said NY Attorney General Letitia James.

The court order requires that the companies cease "further dissipation of the U.S. dollar assets which back `tether' tokens" while the investigation continues and to produce documents and information, including material called for by the office's previously issued subpoenas.

Tether is described as a stablecoin, a cryptocurrency pegged 1-to-1 to another asset, in this case by U.S. dollars.

Bitfinex says the AG's court filings were "written in bad faith and are riddled with false assertions."

Bitcoin is trading at $5,220.99, down 5.6% from its 24-hour high of $5,528.06.