National Oilwell Varco +7% despite Q1 earnings miss

National Oilwell Varco (NOV +7.1% ) reported wider Q1 loss than consensus led by weaker-than-expected contribution from the all segments.

The company said that it faced two big challenges that negatively impacted Q1, oilfield service customers cut expenditures due to low year-end oil prices and sliding producer activity outlook

Additionally, orders volume for new capital equipment fell sharply in late 2018 and remained sparse through the first two months of 2019.

However, accelerated order in March resulted in sequential increase in bookings, and hence enabled NOV to provide improved Q2 and remainder 2019 outlook.

Rig Technologies revenues came in at $603M, +25% and adjusted EBITDA was $56M, driven by strong aftermarket revenues.

Wellbore Technologies sales is up 13.5% to $807M with adjusted EBITDA improved to $117M, supported by rebounding commodity prices & activities, and strong drill pipe sales.

Completion & Production Solutions sales witnessed 13% decline to $581M with significantly lower adjusted EBITDA of $28M; the results were impacted by tepid order intake and postponement of deliveries.

Capital equipment order backlog for Rig Technologies was $3.1B, including $1,271M of new orders.

Completion & Production Solutions backlog stands at $1B, with $470M worth of new orders.

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.3B and long-term debt of $2.5B, with debt-to-capitalization ratio of 15.2%.

