Applied Industrial Technologies -4.5% due to weak margins

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT -4.5% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 7% Y/Y to $885.4M, up 2.3% on an organic daily basis.

Q3 overall margins: Gross profit declined 7 bps to 28.9%; operating income declined 291 bps to 3.9% and EBITDA increased 56 bps to 9.3%.

The Company’s increased the quarterly cash dividend to $0.31/common share payable on May 31, 2019.

“We continue to take appropriate business and cost actions in Western Canada, and remain encouraged by positive momentum within our U.S. oil & gas end markets where our scaling position in key basins is contributing nicely to our multi-faceted growth.” said Neil A. Schrimsher, Applied’s President & CEO.

2019 Revised Guidance: Adj. EPS $4.50-4.60 on a sales increase of 14-15% Y/Y, or 3%-4% on an organic daily basis.

