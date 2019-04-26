Credit-card charge-offs on the rise - Bloomberg

Credit-card issuers are taking note after a measure of bad debt rose to its highest level in almost seven years, Bloomberg reports.

The charge-off rate, or the percentage of loans companies consider uncollectable, rose to 3.82% in the first three months of 2019, its highest level since Q2 2012, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

In addition, Capital One Financial (COF +5.8% ) CEO Richard Fairbank reports a "degradation" in credit quality for certain customers, as negative credit events that occurred during the financial crisis may now disappear from customers' credit-bureau reports.

At Capital One, the third-largest U.S. card issuer, its Q1 U.S. card charge-off rate increased to 5.04% from 4.64% at the end of 2018. Discover Financial Services (DFS +4.6% ) reported Q1 charge-off rate of 3.5%, up from 3.23% in the previous quarter.

In response to the increase, Discover has been tightening credit policy by closing inactive accounts and slowing the number and size of credit-line increases for new and existing customers.

Charge-offs, though, are still close to historic lows, Bloomberg reports.

Previously: Alliance Data March card delinquency rate improves (April 12)

Other credit-card-related tickers: JPM, SYF, ADS, AXP, C, WFC