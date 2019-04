Apple, IBM, Costco among those expected to raise payouts next week

According to Bloomberg BDVD, the following S&P 500 names are seen hiking dividends next week:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to $0.79 to $0.73, Costco (NASDAQ:COST) to $0.62 from $0.57, IBM (NYSE:IBM) to $1.64 from $1.57, Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) to $0.43 from $0.41, PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) to $1.01 from $0.9275, and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to $0.35 from $0.31.

Moving out to the S&P 1500 greatly expands the list of expected boosted payouts: American Campus (NYSE:ACC), Barnes Group (NYSE:B), Cogent Comms (NASDAQ:CCOI), Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT), Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS), Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG), Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL), Legg Mason (NYSE:LM), Manpower Group (NYSE:MAN), MDC Holdings (NYSE:MDC), Materion (NYSE:MTRN), Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB), Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL), Regal Benoit (NYSE:RBC), RLI (NYSE:RLI), Simpson (NYSE:SSD), Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK), and UGI (NYSE:UGI).