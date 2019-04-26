DMC Global down 4% despite Q1 results beat

DMC Global (BOOM -4.8% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 48.8% Y/Y to $100.13M, driven by continued strong customer demand for intrinsically safe integrated switch-detonators and Factory-Assembled, Performance-Assured™ well perforating systems.

DynaEnergetics results: Sales $79.84M (+63% Y/Y); gross margin of 39.1% down by 90 bps ; and Adj. EBITDA of $24.51M (+83% Y/Y).

NobelClad results: Sales $20.3M (+12% Y/Y); gross margin 26.4% up by 890 bps ; and Adj. EBITDA of $2.71M (+185% Y/Y).12-month book-to-bill ratio was 1.02 and order backlog was $40.5M.

Q1 Gross margin expanded 244 bps to 36.4%; and operating margin improved by 1,253 bps to 20.4%.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 105.3% Y/Y to $23.89M; and margin improved by 657 bps to 23.9%.

SG&A expenses were $6.31M (+21.1% Y/Y); and as % of sales 6.3% down by 144 bps.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $6.99M, compare to cash used $2.98M a year ago.

2Q19 Guidance: Sales $102M to $107M; Gross margin in range of 35%; SG&A expenses ~$16.5M; and Adj. EBITDA $22M to $24.5M.

FY19 Guidance: Sales $405M to $425M; Gross margin ~34%; SG&A ~$63M; effective tax rate ~30%; Adj. EBITDA $90M to $100M; Adj. EPS $3.40 to $3.70; and Capex $25M to $30M.

Previously: DMC Global beats by $0.28, beats on revenue (April 25)