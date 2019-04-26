European advisory group backs withdrawal of Lilly's Lartruvo

As expected, the European Medicines Agency's advisory group CHMP recommends the withdrawal of the marketing authorization for Eli Lilly's (LLY +0.9% ) Lartruvo (olaratumab) for soft tissue sarcoma due to the lack of effect on survival compared to chemo (doxorubicin) alone.

In January, CHMP recommended the suspension of new patient dosing after reviewing preliminary data from the Phase 3 ANNOUNCE study.

Yesterday, the company announced that it was pulling the product off the market but it will still provide the medicine for current patients.