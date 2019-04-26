World Fuel Services +4% on mixed Q1 earnings

World Fuel Services (INT +3.6%) reports Q1 sales decline 5.5% Y/Y, however, the company reports gross margin improves marginally by 25bps to 2.9% and operating margin expands 20bps to 0.8%
Aviation segment generated gross profit of $114.3M, +4% primarily driven by strong results in government-related and international fueling operations.
Marine segment generated gross profit of $35.2M, +13%, principally related to solid performance in our core resale operations.
Land segment gross profit remains flat at $101.5M due to decline in the UK activity, offset by higher profitability in Kinect global energy services platform, and retail, commercial & industrial operations.
Adjusted EBITDA of $94.8M, is +17%; margin expands ~20bps to 1.1%
Cash flow from operating activities was $21.9M.
Consolidated volume is down 5.3% to 4,689M gallons.
Previously: World Fuel beats by $0.17, misses on revenue (April 25)
