World Fuel Services +4% on mixed Q1 earnings

World Fuel Services (INT +3.6% ) reports Q1 sales decline 5.5% Y/Y, however, the company reports gross margin improves marginally by 25bps to 2.9% and operating margin expands 20bps to 0.8%

Aviation segment generated gross profit of $114.3M, +4% primarily driven by strong results in government-related and international fueling operations.

Marine segment generated gross profit of $35.2M, +13%, principally related to solid performance in our core resale operations.

Land segment gross profit remains flat at $101.5M due to decline in the UK activity, offset by higher profitability in Kinect global energy services platform, and retail, commercial & industrial operations.

Adjusted EBITDA of $94.8M, is +17%; margin expands ~20bps to 1.1%

Cash flow from operating activities was $21.9M.

Consolidated volume is down 5.3% to 4,689M gallons.

