Sony up 8% with surprise profit despite slowdown warning

Sony (NYSE:SNE) is up 8% , a top gainer today after beating earnings expectations with a bounce back to profit, despite warning of a slowdown ahead and pulling several projections out of uncertainty.

Demand for games were a lift this quarter at least, as well as a gain in its stake in Spotify, and strength in semiconductors, offset somewhat by continuing woes in mobile phones.

It swung to a profit of ¥87.9B (about $787M) vs. a year-ago loss of ¥13.3B, on revenues that rose 9% to ¥2.13T.

But the company expects a sharp drop in annual profits, and the upcoming end of the PlayStation 4 life cycle looks like it may sting.

Sony pulled medium-term profit targets for its electronics and entertainment units out of uncertainty. It had just set those targets less than a year ago.

Considering a major music acquisition, ongoing losses in mobile, and big growth in game software, "we thought that perhaps it would be a bit misleading to discuss only the 2020 fiscal year,” says CFO Hiroki Totoki.

Sony expects gaming operating profits will fall by 10% for the fiscal year. And while its Xperia phone business lost ¥41.1B this quarter, it's merging with the other electronics businesses, in a unit now projected for an operating profit of ¥121B this fiscal year (up 58%).

