Oaktree was in talks with Colony Capital last year

Tom Barrack's Colony Capital (CLNY +1.2% ) held talks late last year to sell some of its parts to Oaktree Capital Group (OAK), Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The talks, which were preliminary, were eventually abandoned. Meanwhile, Colony Capital continues to weight its options, including the sale of its stakes in some of the same businesses.

The talks focused on Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC +0.3% ), in which CLNY is the largest shareholder; Colony Industrial, which has warehouses with gross asset value of over $3.7B at the end of 2018; and the company's stake in joint venture Digital Colony, which concentrates on communications infrastructure investments.

The discussions occurred before Oaktree agreed to sell a majority stake in itself to Brookfield Asset Management.

