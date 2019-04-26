Angry Bayer shareholders let loose over Monsanto burden

Fireworks are flying at Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY +0.9% ) annual general meeting, where several large investors said they will not support company management in a key vote due to their anger that the acquisition of Monsanto has placed Bayer’s future in jeopardy.

“Management infected a healthy Bayer with the Monsanto virus, is now playing doctor but has no healing drug at hand,” said Ingo Speich, head of corporate governance at Deka Investment, which holds ~1% of Bayer.

Bayer has shed $34B in market value since August, when a U.S. jury found the company liable because Monsanto had not warned of alleged cancer risks linked to its Roundup weedkiller; Bayer suffered a similar defeat last month and more than 13K plaintiffs are claiming damages.

Some large shareholders, including Deka and Union Investment, said they would not support a motion that asks shareholders in Germany to endorse the actions of company directors and CEO Werner Baumann in the past year.

The vote carries no binding consequences under German law, but analysts say a large rebuke would be an embarrassment for management and could further undermine its standing in the investment community.