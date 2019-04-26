Lilly prevails in Alimta patent appeal

A federal appeals court has ruled in Eli Lilly's (LLY +0.9%) favor, upholding an October 2017 decision by the USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board that its patent covering a vitamin regimen for lung cancer med Alimta (pemetrexed) is valid.
Neptune Generics, LLC and Novartis' (NVS +0.3%) Sandoz initiated the inter partes review. Neptune, Fresenius Kabi and Mylan (MYL +0.3%) filed the appeal.
Barring any successful remaining challenges, Alimta will sustain its U.S. exclusivity until May 2022 (no generics can be launched).
The company has also stiff-armed challenges from Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY -1.2%) and Pfizer's (PFE +0.6%) Hospira.
