Lilly prevails in Alimta patent appeal

A federal appeals court has ruled in Eli Lilly's (LLY +0.9% ) favor, upholding an October 2017 decision by the USPTO's Patent Trial and Appeal Board that its patent covering a vitamin regimen for lung cancer med Alimta (pemetrexed) is valid.

Neptune Generics, LLC and Novartis' (NVS +0.3% ) Sandoz initiated the inter partes review. Neptune, Fresenius Kabi and Mylan (MYL +0.3% ) filed the appeal.

Barring any successful remaining challenges, Alimta will sustain its U.S. exclusivity until May 2022 (no generics can be launched).