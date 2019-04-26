Hess Midstream plans $150M expansion of North Dakota's Tioga gas plant

Hess Midstream Partners (HES, HESM) says it will begin a $150M expansion of natural gas processing capacity at its 250M cf/day Tioga gas plant in North Dakota, with service scheduled to begin in mid-2021.

The 150M cf/day expansion will raise total gas processing capacity at Tioga to 400M cf/day add residue and y-grade liquids processing capacity to the existing full-fractionation and ethane-extraction capability of the current plant, Hess says.

Following completion of its 100M cf/day Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant - a joint venture with Targa Resources - set for some time in Q3 2019 and the Tioga expansion, HESM will have amassed 500M cf/day of net gas processing capacity in the Bakken region.